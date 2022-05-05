Headline: People observe Rato Macchindranath festival with fervour and enthusiasm

The festivities returned in the alleys of Lalitpur as the district echoed with the sounds of traditional musical instruments amid the chariot procession of the Rato Macchindranath festival in its original form after two years. People felt elated to celebrate the festival, as the "Red God" seated in a 32-foot tall chariot started touring the ancient city. Also called "Bunga Dugh" in Newari, meaning the God of Rain and harvest, the Rato Macchindranath chariot festival started on April 30, this year with the ascension of the rain god on the chariot. It is the longest Jatra in Nepal which continues for months depending on the position of the stars. The procession which runs for over a month witnesses a 32-foot high chariot which is constructed annually by the Newar community using wooden beams, and thumped adjustments to the shrine sanctum, without using a single nail. For the past two years, the people could not observe the festival in its original form due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the condition eased the district is observing the festival with fanfare. There is a belief that residents of Bhaktapur can pull on the chariot to their place and keep the god for 6 months if the procession fails to take place before Dashain, the major fortnight festival observed in Nepal during the month of October.