He will focus more on batting: Coach Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy

Ace batsman Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels the former skipper will focus more on his batting after stepping down as Team India's captain. Rajkumar Sharma's comments came three days later after Kohli announced his decision to withdraw as India's Test captain. “Virat will also continue as a batter and he will focus more on his batting and he will also help the younger captain and youngsters coming in the team and that is in his DNA. He wants to help and he wants to help the Indian team. For that, I think he can contribute better now and as a batsman, he can focus on his batting,” Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.