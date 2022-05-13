He used to say nobody can harm him: Widow of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat

Widow of Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat said that her late husband was confident that nobody could harm him since everybody behaved nicely. “He used to say everyone behaves nicely with him & nobody can harm him. Yet nobody protected him, they (terrorists) must've asked someone about him, otherwise, how would they've known,” she said. Rahul Bhat was a victim of targeted killing and was shot dead by terrorists at the Tehsil office in Budgam on May 12.