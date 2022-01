He has taken wrong decision: Jharkhand Congress Chief on RPN Singh’s resignation

RPN Singh took a “wrong decision” by leaving Congress, said Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur. “It's sad. Many in charges have come and gone, doesn't matter. He must have decided after a lot of thinking. We are true soldiers of Congress, we will live and die here. We think his decision is wrong,” said Thakur.