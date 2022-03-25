Have written to CBI for investigation in Satyapal Maliks bribe allegations J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing the Press Conference on March 25 informed that they have written to CBI to investigate the Ex-Governor Satyapal Malik's bribe allegations matter. “We have written to CBI to investigate the matter. We want everything to be clear as people of a high rank have made such allegations,” LG Sinha added.