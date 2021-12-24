Hate speech incidents will not be tolerated, warns Uttarakhand DGP

Referring to the recently registered FIR against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Haridwar, Uttarakhand for allegedly spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on December 24 said that such types of incidents will not be tolerated in the state. “A case under 153A of IPC has been registered. We will do the investigation as per law and such types of incidents will not be tolerated,” the DGP said.