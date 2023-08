Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Tensions gripped Haryana's Nuh on July 31 after clashes broke out during a religious procession. Mobile internet services were suspended till August 2 to contain the "intense communal tension." In the communal clash many are dead and hundreds are injured, but why parts of Haryana is burning. Watch this video to know all about it.

