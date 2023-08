Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

cre Trending Videos

Days after violence erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana, Haryana government initiated “bulldozer action” against the rioters. As reported earlier, over 250 houses of illegal immigrants were razed down on Friday. During the demolition drive, the state administration also demolished the three-story building which was used by rioters to pelt stones.

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile