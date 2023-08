Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Heavy police force has been deployed in Haryana’s Nuh in light of the recent communal tensions that gripped parts of the district. Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district. Security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram.

