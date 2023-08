Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Haryana government on August 3 razed shanties of immigrants living in Tauru near Nuh district for encroaching on government land. The bulldozer move, however, is also being seen as action against alleged rioters.

