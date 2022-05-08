Haryana’s Aerospace Defense Policy gets approval from Cabinet

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on May 08 informed that state’s Aerospace and Defense Policy 2022 has been approved by the Central Government.While addressing a Press Conference in Chandigarh, Dushyant Chautala said “Haryana is considered among top states in our country. Haryana has worked a lot on aviation sectors. Aerospace and Defense Policy has been approved. Today 3 percent of GDP is spent for defense.”