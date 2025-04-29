Haryana Rape Case 5-Yr-Old Killed After She Her Mother Gangraped In Haryanas Jind | Haryana News

A 35-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped and the minor smothered to death. This happened after the woman entered into a spat with the accused who were drinking alcohol outside her shanty. The incident took place in Haryana's Jind. Though the incident took place on the night of April 21, the victim filed a police complaint after three days. Police arrested all the accused, three men-and detained a 13-year-old. All the accused are residents of the same locality as the victim woman.