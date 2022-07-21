Haryana Prime accused in Taoru DSP murder case arrested

The prime accused in Taoru DSP, Surender Singh’s murder has been arrested, informed SP Varun Singla on July 21. Taoru DSP Surender Singh was mowed down by a dumper truck on July 19. The Police will further take the accused into remand and probe him.“We had raided about 30 locations to nab him. He was repeatedly changing his locations. We will apply for his police remand and probe him accordingly,” said SP Varun Singla.