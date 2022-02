Haryana: Pre-primary schools reopen in Ambala amid declining COVID cases

In view of declining COVID cases, Pre-primary schools in Ambala, Haryana have been reopened from February 18. Children looked happy after attending offline classes. Speaking to ANI, a teacher said, “Schools were closed for a long time due to Corona. Now after two full years the restrictions have been lifted. Children were irritable sitting at home. Children are very happy to be back to school.”