Haryana Officials of Ambala CA Association meet Anil Vij over arrest of 2 members

The officials of the CA Association of Ambala met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on May 24 over the arrest of 2 CAs in Ambala. While speaking to ANI, the state Home Minister said, “CA Association gave me a representation, which says 2 of their associates have been arrested by Gurugram police in GST complaint. They say CA can only be arrested after referring with their association. I have sent representation to DGP.” “2 CAs arrested only because they attested papers. But attestation is our work. The arrest is illegal and without any investigation. Main culprit which may be the company or GST officers, has not been taken any action against,” CA Nitish Jain said.