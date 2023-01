Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh gives up sports portfolio after sexual harassment allegations

Aday after he was booked in a sexual harassment case, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio on “moral grounds” and termed the allegations against him as an attempt to spoil his image. Singh, a former Olympian and first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, expressed hope that there will be a thorough investigation into the matter.