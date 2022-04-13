Search icon
Haryana: Massive fire engulfs shop in Gurugram

A massive fire broke out on April 13 at a pan shop in Gurugram. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to doused off the fire. Casualties in the incident are yet to be known. More details are awaited.

