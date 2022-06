Haryana: ITBP deploys Women personnel for training of dogs in Panchkula

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has deployed Women personnel for training and handling of dogs on June 03 at the National Training Centre for dogs in Panchkula. The first batch of 8 women dog handlers of ITBP is training K9 pups which include Spark, Axl, Juli, Charlie, Rony, Anny, Merry, and Tuffy.