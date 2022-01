Haryana Home Minister pays surprise visit to Shahabad police station, suspends 3 cops including SHO

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on January 05 made a surprise visit to Shahabad police station. He suspended Shahbad SHO, sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector over irregularities in the way the station functioned. Speaking to mediapersons, state Home Minister Vij said “Several cases are pending. The action process in the cases is also very slow, I will not tolerate this.”