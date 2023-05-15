Search icon
Haryana HM Anil Vij exudes confidence in BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Haryana’s Home Minister on May 14 exuded confidence in BJP’s clear victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 after BJP lost the battle to Congress in Karnataka Assembly Elections. “Victory and defeat (Karnataka elections) in elections are common, they keep going. BJP will win the 2024 elections with huge votes, and Narendra Modi will again become the PM. The condition and direction of the country's politics have to be changed. Today the public wants development and PM Modi has done it. BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections in every province of the country,” said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

