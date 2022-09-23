Haryana Heavy rains lashed parts of Gurugram waterlogging witnessed at several places

Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram amid incessant heavy rainfall. The normal life got affected. Commuters wade through a waterlogged underpass near Rajiv Chowk in Haryana's Gurugram as rain continues to lash the city. As per IMD prediction the minimum and maximum temperature are likely to be 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.