Haryana: First woman Combat Aviator Abhilasha Barak receives grand welcome by villagers in Rohtak

Days after becoming the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator, Captain Abhilasha Barak on June 08 in Rohtak, received a grand welcome from her villagers. The Combat Aviator said that girls can achieve anything through family support and education. “A year ago, the Indian Army allowed girls as combat aviators. Of the total applicants, only 2 women including me, were selected. With family support and education girls can achieve anything,” Captain Abhilasha Barak said.