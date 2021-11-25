{"id":"2921175","source":"DNA","title":"Haryana: Fire breaks out at Junk Water House in YamunaNagar, 4 dead","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"4 members of a family died on November 25 after fire broke out in Junk Water House in YamunaNagar, Haryana. Fire Department officials reached the spot to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to ascertain. ","summary":"4 members of a family died on November 25 after fire broke out in Junk Water House in YamunaNagar, Haryana. Fire Department officials reached the spot to douse the flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to ascertain. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-haryana-fire-breaks-out-at-junk-water-house-in-yamunanagar-4-dead-2921175","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006970-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_DNA_ANI_STORY_26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637844602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921175"}