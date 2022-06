Haryana Congress MLAs leave for Delhi airport from MP Deepender Hooda’s House

Congress MLAs from Haryana left for Delhi Airport from the residence of MP Deepender Hooda on June 01. The MLAs will be taken to Chhattisgarh from Delhi ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, which is set to take place on June 10. Speaking about shifting of MLAs, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Deepender Hooda said, “No MLA is upset. All MLAs will go to Chhattisgarh. I want to tell BJP that it should keep its Haryana MLAs safe.