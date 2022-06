Haryana Congress MLAs arrive in Delhi ahead of RS Polls

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha Polls, the Haryana Congress MLAs arrived at the airport in Delhi on June 09. The MLAs arrived from Raipur. The voting for the RS Polls will be held on June 10. “In continuation of the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur (Rajasthan), Chintan Shivir-training session was held in Raipur (Chhattisgarh),” Congress leader Deepender S Hooda said.