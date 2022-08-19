Haryana: Company collecting electricity bill commits fraud of Rs 4 crore, probe underway

A company responsible for collecting electricity bills in Rohtak, Haryana, committed a fraud of Rs 4 crore. The fraud came forward following the complaints by the consumers regarding the money paid not being reflected in their accounts. The fraud came into light after an inquiry was initiated. An FIR has been registered, and further probe is underway. “A company was allotted tender to collect electricity bills. On complaints by consumers across districts that money paid was not reflected in account, an inquiry was initiated and Rs 4 crore fraud was unearthed, further probe underway,” UHBVN Chief Engineer SK Chawla said.