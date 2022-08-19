Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Haryana: Company collecting electricity bill commits fraud of Rs 4 crore, probe underway

A company responsible for collecting electricity bills in Rohtak, Haryana, committed a fraud of Rs 4 crore. The fraud came forward following the complaints by the consumers regarding the money paid not being reflected in their accounts. The fraud came into light after an inquiry was initiated. An FIR has been registered, and further probe is underway. “A company was allotted tender to collect electricity bills. On complaints by consumers across districts that money paid was not reflected in account, an inquiry was initiated and Rs 4 crore fraud was unearthed, further probe underway,” UHBVN Chief Engineer SK Chawla said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.