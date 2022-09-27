Search icon
Haryana CM ML Khattar offers prayers at Chandi Mata Temple in Kalka

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Chandi Mata Temple in Kalka on September 27. He offered prayers and sought blessings of the holy deity.

