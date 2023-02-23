Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar holds Budget signing ceremony

Ahead of the Haryana Budget presentation, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on February 23 held a Budget signing ceremony at CM’s house. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget today at the Assembly. Haryana’s Budget Session for this year commenced on February 20. Earlier this month, CM held a pre-Budget meeting with his cabinet ministers and top officials with an aim to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders is incorporated.