हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Haryana CM Khattar offers prayers at Dera Kar Sewa Gurdwara in Karnal
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 06 offered prayers at Dera Kar Sewa Gurdwara in Karnal, Haryana.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor burst with joy as they welcome their baby girl
Navya Nanda reacts to Jaya Bachchan saying she has no problem if former has a child without marriage
'Thank you so much for kind words I am honoured', says Virat Kohli after visually-impaired fangirl praises him
Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Date, time, significance and everything you need to know
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Uttarakhand's Tehri
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu ...
Diwali 2022: Seven different w...
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now l...
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: ...
Excellent benefits of sugarcan...
Speed Reads
More
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling special round begins today: Know how and where to check
Chandra Grahan 2022: Partial lunar eclipse in Delhi-NCR on November 8, check timings here
Indore: Video of 'drunk' girls beating another girl on road goes viral
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Special Round Web Counselling to begin today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
Most Watched
More
T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid talks about KL Rahul's form...
DNA: Bangladeshi migrants forging documents in India...
Sports Wrap, October 17...
Ashish Nehra memes flood Twitter as Rishi Sunak becomes UK P...
Navratri 2022 Day 4: Tarot prediction for September 29 | Hea...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall