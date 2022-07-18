Haryana CM Khattar exudes confidence in Droupadi Murmu’s victory

Voting for the Presidential Election began on July 18 in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cast his vote in the State Assembly. Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Khattar exuded confidence in NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu’s victoryHe said, “NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is a great choice as per her personality so it’s evident that she will get more votes.”He further criticised MP Simranjit Singh Mann for calling Bhagat Singh as a ‘terrorist’ and said, “His character has always been so. Even last time he won the elections but resigned even before taking oath. If he has to take oath, he has to take it properly, or else he can opt-out.”