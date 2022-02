Haryana CM attends World Wetlands Day 2022 event in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey attended World Wetlands Day 2022 event in Gurugram on February 02. “Both earth and water are useful for us, so it is very necessary to conserve both,” said Khattar during the event.