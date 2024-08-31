Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here Haryana Polling Rescheduled to October 5, 2024! The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a major update for the upcoming Haryana elections. The polling date has been moved to October 5, 2024, with the counting day for both Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana set for October 8, 2024. This change comes in response to a request from the BJP and to honor the Bishnoi community's tradition of celebrating Asoj Amavasya in tribute to Guru Jambheshwar. Stay tuned for the latest updates