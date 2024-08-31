Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3105300
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here Haryana Polling Rescheduled to October 5, 2024! The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a major update for the upcoming Haryana elections. The polling date has been moved to October 5, 2024, with the counting day for both Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana set for October 8, 2024. This change comes in response to a request from the BJP and to honor the Bishnoi community's tradition of celebrating Asoj Amavasya in tribute to Guru Jambheshwar. Stay tuned for the latest updates

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences
Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India
India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film
Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews