Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Congress announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey. Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress on Sept 18 announces seven guarantees. The guarantees were launched in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Mr. Kharge said, "We will implement these guarantees and that is why we have named it 'Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade'