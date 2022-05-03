Haryana: 198 birds collapse due to heatstroke in Gurugram

The scorching heat are affecting the birds of Gurugram in Haryana. Several birds have been taken to Charitable Bird Hospital in Gurugram due to heatstroke. The cases of heatstroke in birds have increased. The Charitable Bird Hospital reported that 198 birds have collapsed due to heatstroke since the beginning of last week of April. “Since beginning of last week of April, the cases of heatstroke in birds have increased, so far about 198 birds have been victims of it,” said Dr Raj Kumar to ANI.