Harish Rawat takes responsibility for Congress’ defeat in Uttarakhand Assembly Elections

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on March 14 took responsibility for the Congress’ huge defeat in State Assembly Polls. “All of us thought that we were winning in Uttarakhand. being the chairman of the Campaign Committee, I take responsibility for the defeat. I apologised to every member and leadership in the working committee, I have also apologised to the public before,” Rawat added. BJP is set to retain Uttarakhand and has won 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, has won 19 seats in the 70-member State Assembly.