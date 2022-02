Harish Rawat gets emotional while campaigning for his daughter in Haridwar

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Congress leader Harish Rawat on February 01 got emotional while campaigning for his daughter in Haridwar. Congress fielded Harish Rawat’s daughter Anupama Rawat from Haridwar Rural Legislative Assembly Constituency. BJP backed sitting MLA Swami Yatishwaranand from this Constituency.