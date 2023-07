Haridwar Weather: Terrifying 'shelf cloud' appears over the skies in Haridwar

A video is going viral on social media that shows the formation of spectacular clouds during the heavy monsoon rains in Haridwar The footage shows clouds resembling a wall. This meteorological occurrence is commonly known as a ‘shelf cloud,’ or sometimes referred to as an ‘Arcus cloud.’ The stunning view has left people speechless.

