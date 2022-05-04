Haridwar Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in ‘Ganga Aarti’ at Har Ki Pauri

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on May 03 participated in Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Haridwar is famous for Har ki Pauri and its ‘Ganga Aarti’. People swarm Har Ki Pauri for the ‘aarti’ every day.