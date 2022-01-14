Haridwar hate speech case: ‘Special Investigation Team formed, 5 held so far,’ Uttarakhand DGP

The Uttarakhand DGP (Director General of Police) Ashok Kumar informed that as many as five accused have been arrested in connection with the religious assembly hate speech case, which was also called the “Dharma Sansad”.“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the Haridwar hate speech case, and five are arrested so far,” said DGP Kumar.Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17-19. Some participants have been accused of delivering highly provocative speeches against Muslims.