Hardik Patel warns of statewide agitation if Gujarat govt doesnt withdraw cases against Patidar agitators

Gujarat Congress working President Hardik Patel on February 21 warned of statewide agitation if state government takes no action on withdrawal of pending cases lodged against Patidar members during 2015 Patidar reservation agitation. “If there is no action on government's behalf (on withdrawal of pending criminal cases lodged against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti members during 2015 Patidar reservation agitation) before March 23, a statewide agitation will be held,” he added.