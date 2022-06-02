Search icon
Hardik Patel visits SGVP Gaushala ahead of joining BJP

Hardik Patel visited and offered prayers at SGVP Gaushala in Gujarat on June 02. He is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party today.

