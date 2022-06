Hardik Patel’s posters put up outside BJP office in Gandhinagar before his joining

Ahead of former Congress leader Hardik Patel’s joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on June 02, posters welcoming Patel were seen outside party office in Gandhinagar. 28-year-old Patidar leader, who started his political career in 2019 with the Congress. Recently, he quit Congress on May 18. Hardik Patel was the poster boy in the Patidar movement in Gujarat.