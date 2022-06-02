हिंदी में पढ़ें
Hardik Patel performs ‘pooja’ at his residence ahead of joining BJP
Hardik Patel performed 'pooja' at his residence in Ahmedabad on June 02. Recently, Hardik Patel left Congress and will be Joining Bharatiya Janata Party today.
