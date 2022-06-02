Search icon
Hardik Patel performs ‘pooja’ at his residence ahead of joining BJP

Hardik Patel performed 'pooja' at his residence in Ahmedabad on June 02. Recently, Hardik Patel left Congress and will be Joining Bharatiya Janata Party today.

