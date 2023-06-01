Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met beneficiaries of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme and recounted the benefits the scheme has brought among the street vendors. He said the scheme has brought dignity among street vendors and has helped them to become beneficiaries of other schemes.