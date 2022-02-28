Harbour phase of biennial multilateral naval exercise Milan 2022 to culminate today

The harbour phase of the biennial multilateral naval exercise Milan 2022 will culminate on Monday, followed by the sea phase from March 1 to March 5. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar addressed a press conference and said, “We are happy to conduct 11th edition of MILAN with a city parade of 39 participating countries and 13 warships. This year's theme is Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration. Affiliation of INS Visakhapatnam to be conducted.” “The harbour phase will culminate on February 28, followed by a sea phase between March 1-5 during which all ships from friendly foreign countries will participate in different exercises,” he added.