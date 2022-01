Harak Singh Rawat gets emotional while speaking on his dismissal from Uttarakhand Cabinet

Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat broke down in tears while speaking on his expulsion from the Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party Cabinet on January 17. Ahead of Assembly Polls, Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rawat alleged that the party didn’t talk to him once before finalising his expulsion.