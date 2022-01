Harak Singh Rawat coercing BJP for tickets to his family, accuses CM Dhami

In a dramatic turn of event ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly Polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 17 accused that Harak Singh Rawat of coercing BJP for tickets to his family. “Harak Singh Rawat was putting pressure on the party seeking tickets for his family members but we have a different policy, only one member of a family will be given a party ticket for elections,” he added.