‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds meeting with NGOs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the representatives of various NGOs on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Dehradun on August 01. The meeting was also attended by BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra. Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to hoist the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15.