Har Ghar Dastak campaign to give boost to COVID vaccination drive

Even while the COVID-19 vaccination drive is advancing in full force in India, reports have stated that over 10 crore people have missed their second jab. The central government has decided to launch a new campaign to boost COVID vaccination drive. The campaign, 'Har Ghar Dastak,' aims to reduce the number of people who have not yet taken the second dose of the vaccine.