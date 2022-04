Happy Birthday Samantha Prabhu: A look at her fashion outings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns a year older today. The actress turned 35 this year born on April 28, 1987, the actress captivated everyone with her debut in the Telugu flick ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and won the Filmfare Award South for Best Debut Actress